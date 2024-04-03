Reach out to every voter: CM Saini to party cadre

Karnal, April 2
In a day-long visit to the Karnal Assembly segment, which is going to witness a byelection on May 25, the CM and BJP candidate from here, Nayab Singh Saini, exhorted them to make efforts to bloom two lotuses from Karnal — referring to former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal seat, and himself.
In a meeting with the core group members, the CM gave ‘mantra’ of success by reaching out to every household and highlight the achievements of the Modi-led Union government and the state government.
Later, Saini held four public meetings at Urban Mandal, Karna Mandal, Ram Nagar Mandal and Sahari Mandal. “There is no opposition in Haryana. Opposition parties are afraid of fielding their candidates. We will win all 10 seats,” he said, interacting with mediapersons.
He launched an attack on the Congress, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and INDIA bloc. He said people knew how the Congress had promoted corrupt practices, and referred to the INDIA alliance as ‘arrogant’.
Saini said Kejriwal was in jail, but not giving up
his post. On the issue of state president, he said they would elect one soon, and that Kuldeep Bishnoi had no resentment against the party.
