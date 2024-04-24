Reach out to people, Haryana former CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorts leaders

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 23

As the elections draw near, the BJP has geared up its preparations. In this series, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Manohar Lal Khattar today held several rounds of meetings with party leaders and workers.

Closed-door meeting with Sukhija As per sources, Khattar had a closed-door meeting with senior party leader and former district president Ashok Sukhija, who has written a letter to BJP president JP Nadda and Haryana state president-cum-CM Nayab Singh Saini to highlight the issue of neglecting party’s core workers.

During these meetings, the former CM exhorted them to reach out to different sections of the society and apprise them of the public welfare works done by the Union and the state governments.

He highlighted the various steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government and the state government, and said the people want to see PM Modi for the third consecutive time. He claimed that the BJP will win all 10 seats of Lok Sabha and one seat of Karnal Assembly segment, from where CM Nayab Singh Saini is contesting for the MLA post.

He took feedback from the party leaders and workers and asked them to work with more dedication to ensure his victory from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat and Saini’s victory from Karnal Assembly seat.

“I have been visiting all Lok Sabha seats for the party’s candidates. I had meetings with the party leaders and workers. We have discussed the poll planning for the coming days,” he said while interacting with mediapersons.

Meanwhile, some people joined the party today and Khattar welcomed and assured them to give full respect in the coming days.

On the delay in announcement of Congress candidates, he said due to infighting, the Congress was unable to make a decision.

