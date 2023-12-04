Ready for concurrent LS, state polls: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the BJP’s victory in the three states had endorsed the party’s policies and actions taken for the welfare of the people. The public has rejected the politics of slogans, he said while interacting with the mediapersons in Hisar today.

Regarding the possibility of conducting Vidhan Sabha elections along with the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, in response to a question, the Chief Minister said that if the central election committee and the Election Commission decide, then the state was ready for the conduct of Vidhan Sabha elections along with that of the Lok Sabha. The BJP is reaching out to people at the grassroots level in this regard, he added.

On the question of an alliance with the JJP in Haryana, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of policy and a decision would be made when the time would be right.

He further said that, “If the Congress is saying that the impact of these results will be seen in the 2024 elections, then I also say that the impact will be there.”

“The Congress has not even thought about developing the country. Our country should join the league of developed nations on the completion of 100 years of independence. For this, governments need to work and the people also need to contribute. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is the programme of the Central Government in this regard,” he said. On the question of providing gas cylinders for Rs 500, the CM said plans were made from time to time and each state had its own set of schemes.

Reviews projects

Chandigarh: In a meeting chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar regarding water conservation held here on Sunday, he reviewed crucial water conservation projects, applauded achievements and charted the course for future endeavours. During the meeting, he expressed contentment over achieving physical and financial targets. TNS

