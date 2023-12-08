Ready for simultaneous elections, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the Congress was ready for simultaneous Lok Sabha and state legislative Assembly elections.

After BJP’s victory in three of four states on December 3, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had also said the state was ready for simultaneous poll.

On the impact of Congress losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on Haryana politics, Hooda said, “Of 34 seats in Rajasthan adjoining Haryana, the Congress has won 29. It is an indication of what is expected in Haryana. In four states, including Telangana, we have got 10 lakh more votes than the BJP.”

On the Modi factor, he pointed out, “In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, PM Modi was re-elected, but the BJP was reduced to 40 seats in the state legislative Assembly elections.”

Replying on the organisational superiority of the BJP, he said, “They have limited themselves to ‘panna pramukhs’. We have reached people’s homes. We have around 10 lakh workers in Haryana.”

