Ready to face probe, says Haryana ex-Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Rohtak, May 2

Rao Bahadur Singh, JJP candidate for the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination papers at Narnaul today.

The candidate, accompanied by former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, submitted his papers with Narnaul DC-cum-returning officer Monika Gupta.

Talking to the media, Dushyant stated that he was ready to face an inquiry into the charges of corruption against him. “We have not indulged in corruption, but got inquiries conducted into cases of corruption. If anyone wants an inquiry, we are ready for it,” he stated.

Asked why JJP leaders were leaving the party, he remarked that it was election time and people would come and go. “We gave due respect to our leaders and workers, which they will not get in other parties. Only they can tell why they are leaving,” he said.

