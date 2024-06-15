Ready to implement new criminal laws from July: Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad today attended the meeting — through video conferencing — chaired by the Union Home Secretary to review the preparedness for the implementation of three new criminal laws namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 in the country. Prasad said that the Haryana Government is fully prepared to implement these three new criminal laws in the state from July 1.

While emphasising the state government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition to the new legal frameworks, Prasad said that the government would organise functions at all police stations across the state to acquaint the public with the new laws.

Approximately 12,759 police personnel, (including investigating officers), 250 law officers and many prison officers have been trained to handle the changes effectively.

He said the Prisons Department is fully prepared towards this end as well. All jails within the state possess appropriate and adequate technical infrastructure, with around 300 desktops readily available. Recognising the importance of virtual court proceedings, the department has already installed 149 video conferencing systems across jails and court complexes and would be procuring 178 more. This allows for a significant portion of prisoner appearances to be conducted virtually, reducing unnecessary transportation and improving efficiency.

Prasad said the department has successfully implemented e-Prisons software in all jails across the state which would facilitate electronic submission of custody certificates directly to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Chief Secretary further said to ensure all departments are prepared, an inter-departmental committee has formulated a template to assess stakeholder department readiness. All departments will submit implementation certificates to the nodal department (Prosecution Department) by June 15.

