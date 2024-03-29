Ready to redraw plans, BJP brass seeks record margins, tally of 400

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 28

Confident of a sweeping win in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, the BJP has asked all its candidates, leaders and workers to aim forrecord-winning margins. The party is holding a marathon strategy finalisation meeting at its Gurukamal office in Gurugram, which started on Wednesday. The newly appointed CM, Nayab Singh Saini, too, participated in the meeting yesterday, which was attended by cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges and Lok Sabha conveners.

Party workers told to get ground feedback Two meetings were held on Thursday under the chairmanship of state LS election in-charge Satish Poonia. Meetings in the past two days were aimed at getting a ground feedback and tweak strategies if required.

The party asked all present to impartially assess the ground situation and highlight the areas where public support might be lacking. All in-charges were asked to ensure that every home was reached and voter tapped.

Two meetings were held today under the chairmanship of state Lok Sabha election in-charge Satish Poonia, which was attended by morcha officials. The office-bearers prepared the outline of the programmes to be held in the coming days. The dates of rallies to be held at the Lok Sabha and Assembly level in the coming days were also discussed at the meetings.

After the meetings, Dr Satish Poonia said the five meetings held in the past two days were aimed at getting a ground feedback and tweak strategies if required.

“We have been taking the ground feedback and working on completely neutral and realistic strategies. After these meetings, I can assure you that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to win 10 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana,” said Poonia.

Poonia said the BJP had six fronts and all fronts had their own importance.

“Haryana BJP is determined to see the party surpass the last elections’ tally of 370 and realise the goal of 400 seats across the country. The work of Modi and Nayab governments is visible to the people of the state, hence the people of the state have made up their mind to give a historic victory to the BJP. The double engine government is working towards the goals of service, good governance, security and poors’ welfare. In the last 10 years, people of all sections are getting the benefits of the Modi government schemes without any discrimination,” added Poonia.

