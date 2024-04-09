Ready to rejoin INLD if invited by Chautala, says JJP chief Ajay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

JJP president Ajay Chautala today again made a conditional offer to rejoin the INLD, provided his father and INLD supremo took the initiative.

Ajay Chautala was addressing a series of election meetings in favour of JJP Mahendragarh-Bhiwani candidate Rao Bahadur in several villages, including Misri, Lambi and Nimbri.

Talking to the media, he said the JJP was ready to go back to the parent party if his father “invited” them.

Earlier, Chautala senior had spurned JJP’s ‘conditional’ offer of coming back to the INLD.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Mahendragarh