Ready to rejoin INLD if invited by Chautala, says JJP chief Ajay Chautala

Chandigarh, April 8
JJP president Ajay Chautala today again made a conditional offer to rejoin the INLD, provided his father and INLD supremo took the initiative.
Ajay Chautala was addressing a series of election meetings in favour of JJP Mahendragarh-Bhiwani candidate Rao Bahadur in several villages, including Misri, Lambi and Nimbri.
Talking to the media, he said the JJP was ready to go back to the parent party if his father “invited” them.
Earlier, Chautala senior had spurned JJP’s ‘conditional’ offer of coming back to the INLD.
