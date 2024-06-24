Real battle yet to be won, start preparing for state poll, Hooda tells party workers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 23

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today called upon party workers to start preparing for the Assembly election and make sure that the party wins all four Assembly segments in Ambala.

While addressing the party workers in Ambala City on Sunday, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “I congratulate all for the victory in the Lok Sabha election and taking the right decisions. We have won the first battle, but the real battle is yet to be won. There will be Assembly election in three months. So, start preparing for the Assembly poll. The result of the Lok Sabha election has made it clear that the Congress government is going to be formed in Haryana, but the workers should not sit at home assuming that victory is certain.”

“The party is in a strong position and you have to go door to door to make people aware of the failures of the BJP government and also tell the achievements of the Congress government. The government had promised to double the income of farmers, but while the input cost is increasing continuously, income has not increased. The Opposition is strong and we will force the government to implement the Swaminathan report. In 10 years, BJP has given nothing to the people except fear, corruption, crime, drugs, unemployment and inflation. This government has even stopped the projects taken up during the Congress tenure,” he added.

Hooda announced that free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh would be provided to the people of the state, elderly pension of Rs 6,000, old pension scheme for employees, gas cylinder for Rs 500 and 300 units of free electricity. The former CM also announced to get an Industrial Model Township in Ambala.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Udai Bhan said, “The time has come to take revenge for the atrocities committed by the BJP, and teach a lesson to the BJP for its wrong policies. The CM has now started accepting that there are errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra and property IDs. The government should be ashamed of it, tender apology and register FIR against the agency hired for the project.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, Himmat Singh, Nirmal Singh, Jasbir Malour, Rajesh Mehta and several other Congress leaders were present on this occasion.

While interacting with mediapersons, Hooda said, “The BJP got halved in Lok Sabha and it will be wiped out in the Assembly election in Haryana. The Congress will win the Assembly election with majority.”

About Kiran Choudhry joining the BJP, Hooda said, “Congress is in a strong position and the quitting of the party by one person wouldn’t make any difference.”

About Sirsa MP Kumari Selja’s claims of wrong ticket allocation, the former CM said, “The decision regarding ticket is taken by the party high command and every senior leader should accept the decision of the high command.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Bhupinder Hooda