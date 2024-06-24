 Real battle yet to be won, start preparing for state poll, Hooda tells party workers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Real battle yet to be won, start preparing for state poll, Hooda tells party workers

Real battle yet to be won, start preparing for state poll, Hooda tells party workers

Real battle yet to be won, start preparing for state poll, Hooda tells party workers

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a meeting with party workers in Ambala City on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 23

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today called upon party workers to start preparing for the Assembly election and make sure that the party wins all four Assembly segments in Ambala.

While addressing the party workers in Ambala City on Sunday, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “I congratulate all for the victory in the Lok Sabha election and taking the right decisions. We have won the first battle, but the real battle is yet to be won. There will be Assembly election in three months. So, start preparing for the Assembly poll. The result of the Lok Sabha election has made it clear that the Congress government is going to be formed in Haryana, but the workers should not sit at home assuming that victory is certain.”

“The party is in a strong position and you have to go door to door to make people aware of the failures of the BJP government and also tell the achievements of the Congress government. The government had promised to double the income of farmers, but while the input cost is increasing continuously, income has not increased. The Opposition is strong and we will force the government to implement the Swaminathan report. In 10 years, BJP has given nothing to the people except fear, corruption, crime, drugs, unemployment and inflation. This government has even stopped the projects taken up during the Congress tenure,” he added.

Hooda announced that free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh would be provided to the people of the state, elderly pension of Rs 6,000, old pension scheme for employees, gas cylinder for Rs 500 and 300 units of free electricity. The former CM also announced to get an Industrial Model Township in Ambala.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Udai Bhan said, “The time has come to take revenge for the atrocities committed by the BJP, and teach a lesson to the BJP for its wrong policies. The CM has now started accepting that there are errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra and property IDs. The government should be ashamed of it, tender apology and register FIR against the agency hired for the project.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, Himmat Singh, Nirmal Singh, Jasbir Malour, Rajesh Mehta and several other Congress leaders were present on this occasion.

While interacting with mediapersons, Hooda said, “The BJP got halved in Lok Sabha and it will be wiped out in the Assembly election in Haryana. The Congress will win the Assembly election with majority.”

About Kiran Choudhry joining the BJP, Hooda said, “Congress is in a strong position and the quitting of the party by one person wouldn’t make any difference.”

About Sirsa MP Kumari Selja’s claims of wrong ticket allocation, the former CM said, “The decision regarding ticket is taken by the party high command and every senior leader should accept the decision of the high command.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Bhupinder Hooda


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

2
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

3
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

4
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

5
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

6
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

8
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

9
Trending

Mirzapur-style shootout shocks locals as violence erupts in Bareilly over land dispute

10
India

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs