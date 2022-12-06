Realtors decry imposition of GRAP measures in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 5

The imposition of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III after air quality index (AQI) turned ‘severe’ in Delhi on Sunday has left Gurugram-based industrialists and realtors fuming. With construction being banned and several activities, including usage of generators being restricted, realtors and industrialists demanded area specific standard operating procedures keeping in view the AQI of a particular area.

“Why do we pay the price for Delhi’s AQI? No area in Gurugram has severe AQI, but still we are facing the restrictions. They have asked us to halt construction activity. Neither we can retain labourers nor let them go as we have no idea for how long the ban will continue. We are also concerned about the environment, but when the AQI is not bad in our city why should we bear the brunt?” said Rakesh Hooda of the Gurugram Realty Association.

Hooda said the worst hit were small-time builders or those constructing their own houses. The industrialists said they had time and again requested the authorities concerned for area specific evaluation and restrictions.

Gurugram Industrial Association chief JN Mangla, said, “Industries are facing a tough time owing to power cuts. If you don’t allow us to run generators, how will we meet our targets?”