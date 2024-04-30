 Reassess denial of pay scale revision to surplus staff: High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Reassess denial of pay scale revision to surplus staff: High Court

Reassess denial of pay scale revision to surplus staff: High Court

Reassess denial of pay scale revision to surplus staff: High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 29

More than 25 years after the Haryana Government came out with instructions denying benefit of pay scale revision pursuant to the Fifth Pay Commission report to employees declared surplus, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to consider the issue afresh.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said the instructions under challenge were applicable to all public sector undertakings/instrumentalities of the State. As such, it would “have a huge financial impact upon the State exchequer”. But the settled law and the rights of employees could not be sacrificed only because of paucity of funds and impact on the exchequer.

Misconceived contention

The argument... that it was on humanitarian grounds, and granting of benefit to the employees declared surplus to continue on the same post till the time when actually they were retrenched, and therefore, they cannot claim the benefit of the Fifth Pay Commission is concerned, the same prima facie appears to be misconceived. —Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri

Justice Puri said the instructions dated October 12, 1998, were required to be reconsidered, especially as it affected not only upon present respondents, but also “many other public sector undertakings /instrumentalities of the State”.

“It is directed that the Haryana Chief Secretary shall consider the issue in its totality and afresh by associating all the affected stakeholders/public sector undertakings /instrumentalities of the State and take a conscious decision on the basis of the well-established principles of law and also in the light of a Supreme Court judgment,” Justice Puri asserted.

The direction came on a petition against the State of Haryana, a federation and other respondents by the Samayojit Karamchari Sangathan Haryana through counsel Shivam Malik for quashing, among other things, the impugned instructions, only to the extent that it denied the benefit of pay scale revision from January 1, 1996, to the surplus employees.

The Bench was told that the employees, working as salesmen, continued till 2001-02 after being declared surplus in 1989. They were granted the benefit till the Fourth Pay Commission report. But were declined the benefit of the Fifth Pay Commission report on the grounds that the government had issued the impugned notification.

The State and another counsel, on the other hand, submitted that the salesmen, not required, continued to discharge their duties. But it was a kind of benefit conferred upon them to earn livelihood. They were declared surplus as most of the respondent-federation’s outlets were closed down. They continued in service till 2001-02 and this was the reason why it was decided not to grant the benefit to those declared surplus.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

4
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

5
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

6
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

7
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

8
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

9
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

10
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Pannun

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali

Drug regulator took action over misleading ads

Delhi Police call Reddy over Shah fake video

Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video

PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in city

Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Voters in Amritsar East hope Navjot Sidhu will visit them

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of city Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature falls 6.9 degrees

Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

50 bikes with modified silencers impounded

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution