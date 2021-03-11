Rebel, Independents a challenge to BJP, AAP in Gharaunda

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 8

Independent and rebel candidates in the fray for the post of chairperson from the Gharaunda MC are posing a challenge to the ruling BJP and AAP candidates.

As many as nine candidates are in the race for the post of chairperson, of them, six are independent while three candidates are contesting on the party symbol. The election results can change drastically for the ruling BJP if the rebel and independent candidates manage to get a good chunk of votes. The BJP has fielded Happy Luck Gupta, while an active BJP leader Vinod Juneja is contesting as an independent candidate for the post of chairperson.

AAP has given ticket to Surinder Singla, former chairperson of the Gharaunda MC, while the BSP has fielded Malkhan Singh.Another former chairperson Sardar Amrik Singh is also contesting as an independent candidate, while Vinod Kumar, Raj Kumar, Amit Singla and Rakesh Kumar are contesting as independent candidates.

BJP candidate Luck Gupta opened his office today in the presence of local MLA Harvinder Kalyan, district president Yogendra Rana, Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, former minister Shashipal Mehta, former minister Krishan Lal Panwar, while Juneja, who belongs to the Punjabi community which has a sizeable number of voters in Gharaunda town, will open his election office on Thursday. AAP has already opened the office. Political analysists say it will not be a cakewalk for the ruling BJP due to the presence of strong independent candidates as well as rebel from the BJP. “The voters are silent and not saying anything, but it seems it will not be a cakewalk for the BJP as there are strong candidates in the fray from other sides,” said a political analysist.

Mohan Lal, a local resident, said he expected a close contest. He said the Punjabi community had maximum number of voters here, followed by Rajput, Aggarwal, Brahmin, BC, SC, and others. Harvinder Kalyan, BJP MLA, is confident that the BJP candidate will win. He said the BJP would surely win this seat. “People are with the BJP due to the development works carried out by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his government,” said Kalyan.