Reckless dumping of waste in the open

The accompanying photograph since taken at an open ended space, adjacent to the Community Centre (near Skyworld School) in Sector 21 of Panchkula speaks volumes about the reckless attitude of some errant residents living nearby. For sure, dumping of the waste building material at this spot truly goes against the city administration's true spirit behind the 'Swatchh Survekshan, 2022', apart from being an eye sore for one and all. Let the MC, Panchkula, take suitable action against the wrong doers for having created such a messy situation here.

Vinayak, Panchkula

Slow pace of work on expressway harassment for commuters

The sluggish pace of work on the construction of a patch on the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway passing through the city is proving to be a bottleneck for commuters and residents of the city, especially those using the bypass road and those commuting between Greater Faridabad and the main city. While all crossings on the bypass road have been undergoing construction for the proposed flyovers, the space left for the commuters has been narrowed down sharply resulting in traffic snarls and chaos throughout the day. The construction work is not only hindering the movement of vehicles but also emerging as a cause of acute dust pollution in an area of several kilometers. The authorities need to look into the problem immediately.

Pramod Manocha, Faridabad

