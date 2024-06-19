Reconduct NEET exam: Selja

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 18

Congress’ Sirsa MP Kumari Selja today said the entire system of the NEET (UG exam) examination had come under scanner, adding that it should be reconducted.

Centre toying with students’ future The kinds of malpractices that have been exposed so far clearly show that the Central Government is shattering the dreams of millions of students, who want to become doctors. The NTA and Ministry of Education are continuously misleading the Supreme Court and the candidates. Kumari Selja, Sirsa MP

Interacting with mediapersons here, she said the BJP-led Central Government should re-conduct the NEET exam.

Selja said after the last date for applying for the NEET (UG)-2024 examination on March 16, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened the registration window for two days on April 9-10. In these two days, 24,246 new applications were filled in 24 hours, she added.

Selja further said the NTA and Ministry of Education were unable to provide information on how many of these applicants qualified and how many became the top rankers.

The Lok Sabha MP Selja said in the last five years, 13,000-15,000 students scored between 620 and 720 marks, but this time, the figure saw a five-fold increase as 58,263 students had scored in this bracket. “Notably, only the number of high-scoring students increased, while there was no significant increase in the number of low-scoring students. In fact, there has been a decrease in this category of students,” she said.

The Sirsa MP said if all the links related to the exam across the country are connected, it was evident that there had been large-scale malpractices, paper leaks, and various other kinds of settings.

In the matter of giving candidates their desired centres, the Gujarat police had so far arrested five people, from whom cheques for Rs 2.3 crore were seized. The Bihar police had arrested 13 persons for their involvement in the paper leak case, she added.

“The police also found burnt NEET papers, but why is the NTA refusing to acknowledge this?” Selja further said.

Selja said due to the loss of time, 1,563 students were given grace marks, but neither was the NTA’s governing body consulted for approval, nor was it disclosed who recommended the grace marks formula for the loss of time.

“The Supreme Court has set the hearing date for NTA’s response on July 8, so why isn’t the counseling date being postponed from July 6,” she said. She further said the NEET scandal impacted the future of 2.4 million students in the country so instead of protecting the favorites, the Central Government should immediately announce the cancellation of the exam and declare a new date for the same.

