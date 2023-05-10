Reconsider using tiles for beautifying roads

TILES and slabs laid on roads as part of the city’s beautification project have begun to deteriorate within months in the bustling market of Ambala Cantonment. The authorities concerned must avoid using such material in high-traffic areas as they could get completely damaged in the event of an accident. Alternatively, protective measures, such as the installation of barriers, should be implemented. Sharad, ambala
Stray cattle menace in Panchkula
THE problem of stray cattle roaming throughout the city is escalating. As abandoning cattle on the roads is illegal and dangerous, civic authorities must take appropriate action against the defaulters. Besides the imposition of heavy penalties on them, the authorities should relocate stray cattle to cow shelters to contain the problem at the earliest. Vinayak G, panchkula
Cleanliness goes for a toss in veggie market
DESPITE earning substantial revenue from the vegetable and fruit market here, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has failed to maintain cleanliness there. Heaps of garbage can be seen, indicating the lack of efficient waste management. The unhygienic conditions pose health risks to visitors. The MC authorities should step in to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in the market. Sukhbir Tyagi, karnal
