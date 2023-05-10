 Reconsider using tiles for beautifying roads : The Tribune India

What our readers say

Reconsider using tiles for beautifying roads

Reconsider using tiles for beautifying roads

Photo for representational purpose only.



TILES and slabs laid on roads as part of the city’s beautification project have begun to deteriorate within months in the bustling market of Ambala Cantonment. The authorities concerned must avoid using such material in high-traffic areas as they could get completely damaged in the event of an accident. Alternatively, protective measures, such as the installation of barriers, should be implemented. Sharad, ambala

Stray cattle menace in Panchkula

THE problem of stray cattle roaming throughout the city is escalating. As abandoning cattle on the roads is illegal and dangerous, civic authorities must take appropriate action against the defaulters. Besides the imposition of heavy penalties on them, the authorities should relocate stray cattle to cow shelters to contain the problem at the earliest. Vinayak G, panchkula

Cleanliness goes for a toss in veggie market

DESPITE earning substantial revenue from the vegetable and fruit market here, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has failed to maintain cleanliness there. Heaps of garbage can be seen, indicating the lack of efficient waste management. The unhygienic conditions pose health risks to visitors. The MC authorities should step in to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in the market. Sukhbir Tyagi, karnal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

3
Nation

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

5
World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan threat: Lookout notice against Haryana student in UK for sending threat email

7
Nation

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drugs case sacked from service in separate matter

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

9
Nation

MP: 24 killed, 41 injured as speeding private bus falls off river bridge in Khargone

10
Diaspora

Process under way to send home mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US mall shooting

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?

Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?

No party re-elected since 1985

Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court

Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court

Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt

SC disapproves of Shah’s remark on Muslim quota

SC disapproves of Shah’s remark on Muslim quota

Same uniform for Brig and above from Aug 1

Same uniform for Brig and above from Aug 1

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today

1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...


Cities

View All

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Integrated teacher training programmes begin at GNDU

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Proposal to introduce Administrator’s Award

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Fire at Army hospital in Delhi

All set for free & fair poll

All set for free & fair poll

High-stakes battle for ballot today

2,646 plaints related to code violation: EC

Cops on toes in vulnerable areas

Moosewala case lapses call for probe: Sukhbir

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv