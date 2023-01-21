Reconstitute Wrestling Federation of India, demands Mahavir Phogat

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 20

Mahavir Phogat, wrestling coach and father of wrestlers Geeta and Babita and uncle of Vinesh Phogat who led the dharna in Delhi, stated that there was fact in the allegations being raised by the wrestlers and stated that they would continue their struggle until the victims got justice.

Phogat demanded the dissolution of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and to constitute the Federation afresh with a sportsperson as its head.

Interacting with mediapersons at his house in Balali village in Charkhi Dadri district today, he stated that they were geared up for a sustained struggle to oust such persons from the Indian wrestling. “There is definitely truth in the allegations being levelled by Vinesh at the dharna site in Delhi. A fair inquiry will bring the truth. And Brij Bhusan, who was talking about hanging himself if he is indicted, should be ready with the noose to hang himself as whatever the players are saying is true,” he stated.

Phogat denied any political conspiracy or politics in it, saying this was a struggle for justice for the victims of exploitation and there was no politics in it.

Meanwhile, sources in his family stated that Vinesh had talked about the exploitation of wrestlers by the WFI chairperson to one of her family members some time ago as well. The entire Phogat family had come in support of Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a group of khap panchayat leaders from about 12 khaps, headed by the Sarv Jatia Phogat Khap, went to join the dharna in Delhi today. The khap leaders, led by the Phogat khap pradhan Balwant Phogat, gathered in Charkhi Dadri in the morning and headed for Delhi later. The khap leaders demanded the dissolution of the WFI and demanded strict action against its chairman who was facing allegations of exploitation.

The khap leaders said that if the government failed to do justice to the victims of exploitation, they would stay at the dharna site in Delhi until the government took action against such people. “It is shocking that the national and international medallist winning wrestlers are subjected to such exploitation and we will not tolerate it. We are ready for a do or die battle for justice to the victims,” said Nar Singh, a khap leader.

