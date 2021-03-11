Reconstruction of Tohana road in progress

On April 29, my letter was published in the column of The Tribune with the heading 'Delay in construction of road in Tohana'. The authorities concerned took note of the problem and have started the reconstruction of the road from the city police station to Gandhi Chowk, Tohana. The work on the construction of the road is in progress and reached Clock Tower Chowk. This action by the municipal authorities is the impact of the letter published in the Tribune and the people are thankful to the newspaper and civil administration for it.

Virender Tehri, Tohana

Uprooted power poles not removed for years

This is a common sight in every city, maintenance staff of the Power Corporation in Karnal is so negligent that after uprooting the old or damaged electricity poles, they are left at the site and not removed from there for years. In the Smart City, Karnal, there are numerous locations where such poles are lying. Sometimes, they leave the poles on the road side and footpath, which causes accidents and inconvenience to passerby. Neither the employees nor the contractors are serious about removing such uprooted poles. The administration should act in this regard. Divya Gera, karnal

Tractor-trailer carrying heavy pipes pose danger

This picture was clicked recently near Panjokhra Shib in Ambala. A tractor-trailer is seen carrying heavy load of pipes, which are used in drainage system. As obvious from the picture these pipes were tied with a very small rope, which is insufficient to keep the load intact. For complete safety of bypassers it is felt that there should have been iron made support as generally found in half trucks. The present system could have caused mishaps. Above all, the trailer of a tractor had no number plate, which is serious violation of traffic and road safety rules. I hope our alert police will take cognizance of the issue and challan such vehicles. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

