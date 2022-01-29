Recover damages from Panipat thermal unit, National Green Tribunal directs panel

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 28

The unscientific disposal of the fly ash had caused qualitative damage to environment as well as public health in adjoining areas of the Panipat Thermal Power Station, revealed the report of the joint committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) this month.

Following the status report, the NGT has ordered a joint committee of the CPCB, HSPCB and the District Magistrate to assess the damage to the environment and recover compensation from the thermal unit.

Residents of Jatal village had filed an application to the NGT in May, 2019, against the unscientific disposal of fly ash by the Panipat thermal unit, resulting in adverse impact on the health of inhabitants. The villagers, in their complaint, had alleged that the fly ash omitted from the unit adversely affected the agriculture and cattle in adjoining areas.

Following the complaint, the Principal Bench of the NGT, sought a status report from the joint committee of the CPCB and HSPCB. In compliance with the NGT order, the joint committee submitted the status report to it on January 17 in which it revealed that qualitative damage had been caused to environment and public health by the thermal unit.

As per the status report, the PM10 concentration in the ambient air was between 330-396 ug/m3 against the standard of 100ug/m3 and PM2.5 concentration against the standard of 60ug/m3 at all locations in the vicinity of the thermal unit.

