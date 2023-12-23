Recover penalties from liquor contractors: Dy CM to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has directed officers of the Excise Department to promptly recover outstanding penalties imposed on contractors to boost the state’s revenue.

Scan barcode Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, during a meeting, stressed the need for barcode scanning at every stage, starting from the production of liquor in distilleries to loading onto vehicles and reaching the warehouse.

Chautala conducted a review meeting today on matters pertaining to the track and trace system for the transportation of liquor from distilleries to warehouses, the installation of flow meters and the recovery of arrears.

Chautala stressed the need for bar-code scanning at every stage, starting from the production of liquor in distilleries to its loading onto vehicles and reaching the warehouse. He instructed officers that liquor from other states, which was legally allowed for sale in Haryana, should also be marked with a bar code. He issued a letter to the distilleries concerned, urging immediate action.

The Deputy Chief Minister also assessed the progress of installing flow meters in distilleries. In cases where penalties had been imposed on the contractors, he directed officials to attach their properties.

