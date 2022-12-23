 Recover penalty, licence fee from liquor contractors, orders Collector : The Tribune India

Recover penalty, licence fee from liquor contractors, orders Collector

Recover penalty, licence fee from liquor contractors, orders Collector


Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 22

The Collector, Excise Department, has directed all District Excise and Taxation Commissioners (DETCs) across the state to recover pending licence fee and penalty amount from liquor contractors at the earliest.

Highest fine imposed in 2020-21

The highest penalty imposed on contractors was in the 2020-21 fiscal, which amounted to Rs 202.12 crore; while it was Rs 3.69 crore in 2019-20, Rs 18.44 crore in 2018-19; Rs 25.45 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 12.83 crore in 2016-17.

The directions have been issued after a shortage of liquor stock in the L-13 godowns of two contractors in Sonepat district.

The Excise and Taxation Department detected a shortfall of 7.4 lakh liquor boxes at two L-13 godowns (warehouses for country made liquor) owned by contractors in Murthal and Sonepat city.

Both contractors failed to produce records of where the huge quantity of liquor was sold. The department has found evasion of additional excise duty. After this the Excise Department imposed a penalty of Rs 28 crore on the Murthal contractor and Rs 12 crore on contractor in Sonepat city.

Following these two cases, the collector directed all DETCs to conduct a survey of the liquor stock at L-13 and L-1 across the state.

Besides, the collector in his fresh orders also directed all the DETCs to recover pending licence fee and penalties imposed upon liquor contractors in cases related to the breach of the Excise Act.

The collector also warned the DETCs to ensure recovery of outstanding amounts at the earliest, failing which strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them, the order reads.

As per sources, 150 cases related to flouting of the Excise Act have been reported till December 14 in the current fiscal 2022-23. Of these, 50 cases have been decided and a penalty of Rs 50.21 crore has been imposed upon liquor contractors.

The sources said such cases were not a new thing. As many as 254 cases were reported in the last financial year 2021-22 and a penalty of Rs 89.14 was imposed upon contractors, the sources added.

However, the highest penalty imposed on contractors was in the 2020-21 fiscal which amounted to Rs 202.12 crore; while it was Rs 3.69 crore in 2019-20, Rs 18.44 crore in 2018-19; Rs 25.45 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 12.83 crore in 2016-17, sources added.

As per the sources, the department has collected excise duty of Rs 4,655 crore in the financial year 2016-17; Rs 5,029 crore in 2017-18; Rs 6,062 crore in 2018-19; Rs 6,361 crore in 2019-20; Rs 6,790 crore in 2020-21; Rs 7,936 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 6,742 crore in the current financial year (2022-23) till December 14. The current financial year started from June 11 this year, the sources added.

Ashutosh Rajan, Collector-cum-Joint Director, said, “All DETCs across the state have been directed to speed up recovery of licence fee and penalty from liquor contractors.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

4
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

5
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi's big messages at Covid meet

6
Chandigarh

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

7
World

Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-born Scottish inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, dies at 77

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

10
Himachal

First budget of Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh to present clear picture of financial position: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Don't Miss

View All
In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Top News

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest Covid reports, raising concern

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern

WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans


Cities

View All

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Traffic on road outside bus stand a norm

Loose dangling wires on Jamun Wali Road a threat

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Three Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs

Flipkart officials quizzed over sale of acid

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference