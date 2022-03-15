Recovery from DTP: Karnal tehsildar held

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 14

Three days after the arrest of DTP Vikram Singh, who was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, a team of the State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Karnal Tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora in connection with the recovery of Rs 78.16 lakh from the DTP.

Team members confirmed his arrest. “During the investigation of the recovered Rs 78.6 lakh from his residence, the DTP revealed that Tehsildar Arora had given Rs 14.5 lakh to DTP for providing NOCs of various plots to several people for the registration of their land. On his statement, we have arrested the Tehsildar. We already recovered this amount earlier,” said inspector Sachin, a team member.

The tehsildar will be produced in the court on Tuesday to take him on police remand, he said, adding that the DTP will also be produced again in court on Tuesday for extension of his police remand for further investigation. “Both the DTP and Tehsildar were hand in gloves,” he said.

Tehsildar also gave huge money to DTP for investment, he added. —