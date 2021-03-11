Recruitment: Aam Aadmi Party backs IAS officer Ashok Khemka

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today came in support of IAS officer Ashok Khemka against whom the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation has recommended registration of a case. Naveen Jaihind, former Haryana unit chief of AAP, flayed the state government’s move alleging that it was an attempt to browbeat the upright officer. Khemka had already been transferred 56 times and the latest move to target him was purely to harass him, he asserted. —