Recruitment of yoga coaches transparent: Haryana Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The government has denied the allegations regarding the recruitment of yoga coaches in the state, saying these are totally false and fabricated.

An official spokesman said the state Ayush Department was recruiting 22 yoga coaches completely as per the rules and on merit basis. The recruitments are being done by the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam.

The spokesman claimed the 21-day online course was not valid for the post of coach and no candidate had been recruited without the prescribed qualification.

“Rather the candidate must have pursued a level-2 certificate course in yoga or 400-hour certificate course along with a graduation degree in the field from an accredited university,” the spokesman added.