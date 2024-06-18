Red alert issued for Gurugram, Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 17

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gurugram and Faridabad districts in the National Capital Region, saying there would be no relief from the severe heatwave for the next couple of days.

The metropolitan city of Gurugram again witnessed intense heat on Monday as the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.1°C, according to Dr Manjeet Singh, a weather expert posted at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Shikohpur here. The minimum temperature on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday was 32.2°C.

In Faridabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C, while the last night’s minimum temperature was 33°C. The persistent heatwave has severely impacted the lives of the residents in these two districts of Haryana.

The MeT Department has warned that the extreme heat conditions could lead to heatstroke and other illnesses. It urged people to stay hydrated and avoid venturing out, especially in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram sprayed water on the Old Railway Road and many other roads on Monday to give relief to commuters. The water treated in the sewage treatment plants was being used to spray on the roads.

