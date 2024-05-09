Red Cross inspires us to keep humanity alive: Kurukshetra University V-C

Kurukshetra, May 8
Kurukshetra University on Wednesday organised a programme to mark World Red Cross Day. Speaking at the programme, Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said the aim of Red Cross is to selflessly serve the humanity.
The philanthropic spirit of Red Cross always inspires to keep humanity alive and help the victims and the needy, he added. He administered an oath to Youth Red Cross volunteers, students and employees to work for social welfare.
At Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, a short film based on the functions, objectives and relevance of Red Cross was screened on World Red Cross Day.
