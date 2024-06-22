Redress complaints on priority: Rohtak ADC to officials

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 21

Rohtak Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vaishali Singh has directed the officials concerned to dispose of the complaints made by residents on priority instead of forcing them to make rounds of government offices.

The ADC was hearing the grievances of the residents at a samadhan shivir organised in Rohtak on Friday. She told the officials of different government departments to ensure that the grievances are redressed as soon as possible.

As many as 144 complaints were received at the shivir today. Zila Parishad CEO Mahesh Kumar, City Magistrate Ankit Kumar, District Development and Panchayat Officer Rajpal Chahal and District Revenue Officer Kanab Lakra were also present.

Meanwhile, ADC Vaishali Singh said special camps were being held at ward and village level to rectify the mistakes in family IDs of the residents, adding that the camps would continue till June 22.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak