Redress complaints on priority: Rohtak ADC to officials

Rohtak, June 21
Rohtak Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vaishali Singh has directed the officials concerned to dispose of the complaints made by residents on priority instead of forcing them to make rounds of government offices.
The ADC was hearing the grievances of the residents at a samadhan shivir organised in Rohtak on Friday. She told the officials of different government departments to ensure that the grievances are redressed as soon as possible.
As many as 144 complaints were received at the shivir today. Zila Parishad CEO Mahesh Kumar, City Magistrate Ankit Kumar, District Development and Panchayat Officer Rajpal Chahal and District Revenue Officer Kanab Lakra were also present.
Meanwhile, ADC Vaishali Singh said special camps were being held at ward and village level to rectify the mistakes in family IDs of the residents, adding that the camps would continue till June 22.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6