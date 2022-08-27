Redress public grievances in 30 days, depts told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The Haryana Government has asked its departments to redress the grievances of citizens within a month.

An order of the Chief Secretary said the grievances received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System should be promptly resolved as soon as they were received but not later than 30 days.

In case the redress is not possible within the prescribed timeframe due to circumstances such as sub-judice matters/police issues, an interim/appropriate reply should be given to the citizens, the order added.

It further asked the departments to appoint nodal grievance resolution officers (GRO) to redress the public grievances. An officer senior to the GRO will be appointed as the Nodal Appellate Authority for the timely disposal of appeals within 30 days.

The GROs were also asked to clear the pending grievances pertaining to their respective departments and send weekly reports.