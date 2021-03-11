Refresher course concludes at Haryana Agricultural University

Hisar: Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said there was a close relationship between agricultural production and technology. He said, the more effective the technology was, the higher was the agricultural yield and this would bring more economic benefits to the farmers. He was speaking as the chief guest at the conclusion of a three-week-long refresher course on extension management organised by the Directorate of Human Resource Management of the university. He expressed hope that this training would prove to be very effective in technology extension among the farmers. Prof Kamboj distributed the certificates to the participants.

Extension lecture organised

Karnal: The Department of Geography, KVA DAV College for Women, organised an extension lecture to commemorate ‘World Biodiversity Day’. Principal Santosh Bisla inaugurated the event by welcoming the resource person, Prof Mehtab Singh, Department of Geography, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and addressed the participants regarding the importance of conserving our biodiversity for a sustainable future. The topic of the lecture was “Genetic resources - securing biodiversity”. Dr Singh focused on the plant genetic resources and how these resources played a significant role in the burning issue of food security.

Awareness on social problems

Faridabad: The newly formed alternative counselling and mediation cell (ACMC) of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, organised an awareness session titled as ‘Win-win solutions to social problems: mediation, counselling and conflict management’. The ACMC has been constituted to address the pressing socio-psychological issue of bullying. Addressing the programme, JP Malhotra, president, DLF Industries Association, shared his experience of leading business while handling crisis and emphasised on numerous problem-solving techniques. Advocate Jeetender Gupta focused on campus issues as well as perennial social problems like feuds and disputes. Mediation is an alternative remedy that is affordable, time-saving effective and solution-oriented, he added.

Contests at Mukund Lal College

Yamunanagar: The women study cell of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar organised 3Cs competitions comprising caption, calligraphy and cooking without fire. Dr Sarita Bhandari and Dr Deepmala were the judges on this occasion. The incharges of the cell, Dr Amandeep Batra and Sapana, said in the caption contest Kunal, Mohit and Gayatri bagged first, second and third positions respectively. In calligraphy, Mansi first, Divya second and Ritika stood third. In cooking without fire, team of Rewhan and Rudraksh came first, Ayushi and Shruti second and Drishti and Kanika got third positions. Dr Rahul Khanna, officiating principal of the college, appreciated the efforts of the club incharges.