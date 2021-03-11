Education Notes

Refresher course concludes at Haryana Agricultural University

Refresher course concludes at Haryana Agricultural University

Hisar: Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said there was a close relationship between agricultural production and technology. He said, the more effective the technology was, the higher was the agricultural yield and this would bring more economic benefits to the farmers. He was speaking as the chief guest at the conclusion of a three-week-long refresher course on extension management organised by the Directorate of Human Resource Management of the university. He expressed hope that this training would prove to be very effective in technology extension among the farmers. Prof Kamboj distributed the certificates to the participants.

Extension lecture organised

Karnal: The Department of Geography, KVA DAV College for Women, organised an extension lecture to commemorate ‘World Biodiversity Day’. Principal Santosh Bisla inaugurated the event by welcoming the resource person, Prof Mehtab Singh, Department of Geography, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and addressed the participants regarding the importance of conserving our biodiversity for a sustainable future. The topic of the lecture was “Genetic resources - securing biodiversity”. Dr Singh focused on the plant genetic resources and how these resources played a significant role in the burning issue of food security.

Awareness on social problems

Faridabad: The newly formed alternative counselling and mediation cell (ACMC) of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, organised an awareness session titled as ‘Win-win solutions to social problems: mediation, counselling and conflict management’. The ACMC has been constituted to address the pressing socio-psychological issue of bullying. Addressing the programme, JP Malhotra, president, DLF Industries Association, shared his experience of leading business while handling crisis and emphasised on numerous problem-solving techniques. Advocate Jeetender Gupta focused on campus issues as well as perennial social problems like feuds and disputes. Mediation is an alternative remedy that is affordable, time-saving effective and solution-oriented, he added.

Contests at Mukund Lal College

Yamunanagar: The women study cell of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar organised 3Cs competitions comprising caption, calligraphy and cooking without fire. Dr Sarita Bhandari and Dr Deepmala were the judges on this occasion. The incharges of the cell, Dr Amandeep Batra and Sapana, said in the caption contest Kunal, Mohit and Gayatri bagged first, second and third positions respectively. In calligraphy, Mansi first, Divya second and Ritika stood third. In cooking without fire, team of Rewhan and Rudraksh came first, Ayushi and Shruti second and Drishti and Kanika got third positions. Dr Rahul Khanna, officiating principal of the college, appreciated the efforts of the club incharges.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

2
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

3
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

6
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

7
Nation

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

8
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

9
Delhi

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

10
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

Don't Miss

View All
Posing as dummy customer, man films drug peddler
Chandigarh

Posing as dummy customer, Zirakpur man films drug peddler

152 railway stations in Punjab, HP, J&K to promote local products
Punjab 'One Station One Product' scheme

152 railway stations in Punjab, Himachal, J&K to promote local products

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercedes selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

‘Why so handsome’: Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat, IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Top News

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir

10 militants killed in 3 days

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children

Cities

View All

Drone movements continue unabated

Drone movements continue unabated

4 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,500 PAP cops in city

Ultrasound centre sealed

MTP wing starts removing debris from basement

SMS service to pay property tax evincing good response

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

No lessons learnt , only 70 PGs have fire NOC

No lessons learnt, only 70 PGs in Chandigarh have fire NOC

Officer caught taking Rs 30K bribe for fire NOC in Chandigarh

Punjab Forest Department demolishes illegal structures on Chandigarh's periphery

Newspaper vendor dies as speeding Thar hits scooter in Chandigarh

Mohali sees Covid death after 84 days, 3 new cases

Defamation case against Manish Sisodia in Una

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

DC conducts surprise check at Improvement Trust office

Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

13-year-old pugilist clinches silver in sub-junior nationals

Cash, cell phones looted at gunpoint

Sports trials: Low turnout on Day 2

Son held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Son held for Ludhiana couple's murder

Atal apartments: LIT to hold draw of lots for allotment of flats on June 16

195 acres of land freed from illegal occupation in Ludhiana district

131 black spots identified in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab

Complete flyover project by Sept 30, Ludhiana East MLA asks NHAI

Phone found on drug ‘kingpin’ Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

Phone found on drug 'kingpin' Jagdish Bhola in Patiala Central Jail

MC funds recalled, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur slams Punjab Govt

SGPC chief inaugurates solar plant at gurdwara

MC to start night sweeping, patrolling

Over 27L doses administered in district so far, say health officials