Gurugram: Refund buyers with 9% interest, consumer panel directs NBCC

Gurugram, March 8

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to refund entire amount to evacuated residents of its Gurugram society.

Compensation for Chintels residents The administration, following its evaluation of ‘unsafe’ Chintels Towers G and H, has worked out a total compensation of Rs 168 crore. This roughly amounts to Rs 3.3 crore for each flat.

The committee will now analyse the cost of Tower J, latest tower of the Chintels Paradiso to be declared unsafe. The committee is currently reviewing flats’ interior costs.

The directive comes two years after over 200 families residing in the NBCC Green Society at Sector 37 were evacuated from their ‘structurally unsafe’ houses.

According to the orders of the commission, the refund would be paid with an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of respective deposit till the date of the refund.

In 2021, an IIT survey declared the society structurally unfit and recommended evacuation. Following administration’s orders, the families evacuated the residential society in February 2022. The home buyers had been demanding refund with 15 per cent interest while the NBCC insisted on giving six per cent interest.

It has directed the corporation to pay each set of allottee Rs 10 lakh as exemplary damage, within two months from the date of the order.

The commission said that it shall be open to the NBCC to satisfy the bank loan of the allottee first and refund the balance amount to the allottee. All the allottee shall return their conveyance deed (if not deposited in bank for taking loan) within a period of 15 days. All the allottees shall sign application form in order to enable the NBCC to get the stamp duty refunded.

All the allottees will give an affidavit, giving details of the bank, from where loan was taken and encumbrance on the flat was created, within 15 days. This judgement is not applicable to those allottees, who have already settled their dispute.

The NBCC completed the NBCC Green project at Sector 37 D in Gurugram in 2017-18. Around 392 units (255 flats, 126 EWS and 11 shops) out of 942 units were sold.

According to the commission’s order, the NBCC had received a total amount of

Rs 210.12 crore. Of this sum, Rs 159.57 crore were recognised as revenue in the previous years and Rs 40.48 crore was booked as advance from allottees till March 31, 2022.

