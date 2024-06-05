Regional outfits record worst performance

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 4

This Lok Sabha poll results have spelt doom for the regional parties in Haryana. The two main regional outfits have not only lost their security deposits but put up the worst-ever performance in the electoral history of the state.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) polled just 1.74 per cent (lowest ever). Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) secured just 0.88 per cent and lagged behind the INLD. The JJP had been an alliance partner with the BJP in Haryana for the past four and a half years and both parties parted ways just before the elections.

The INLD fielded seven candidates in Haryana in this Lok Sabha poll while the JJP named candidates on all 10 Lok Sabha segments. INLD candidate Sandeep Lot Valmiki from Sirsa (reserved) seat polled a maximum 92,453 votes among the INLD candidates. Sirsa is the stronghold of the INLD as it is the native district of the Chautalas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Lok Sabha