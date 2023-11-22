Registration for Haryana Ideathon open till Dec 1

Chandigarh, November 21
The Haryana Skill Development Mission(HSDM) has launched Ideathon Haryana 2023 to promote entrepreneurship and startup ideas among students of ITIs, HSDMs Training Centres, polytechnic colleges and other educational institutions and the general public. Interested participants can register until December 1 while the last date for submitting ideas is December 15.
The announcement of awards will be made for 21 winners from the state.
