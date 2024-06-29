Registration of kharif crops begins on ‘Meri Fasal’ portal

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 28

The registration of kharif crops for 2024 on the “Meri Fasal-Mera Byora” portal has begun, allowing farmers to register their crops. Dr Sukhdev Singh, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said the registration of crops was mandatory for availing benefits of various schemes run by the department for the welfare of the farmers. Only those farmers registered on the “Meri Fasal-Mera Byora” portal would be able to sell their kharif crops at the government’s minimum support price. Therefore, to avoid any inconvenience, it was essential for the farmers to register their crops on the portal.

He said to register the crops, the farmers must have a family ID. For more information, they could contact toll-free number 1800-180-2117 or the block agriculture office concerned. The farmers could register their kharif crops at Common Service Centres or Atal Seva Kendras in their villages or by using their mobile phones on the fasal.haryana.gov.in portal.

The Haryana Agriculture Department will provide a subsidy of Rs 4,000 per acre to the farmers who will practice direct seeding of rice technique during the kharif season of 2024. This year, a target of 85,000 acres has been set for Sirsa district, which has been allocated subdivision-wise. The interested farmers can register on the “Meri Fasal-Mera Byora” portal by July 10 to avail the scheme.

Dr Sukhdev Singh said by using direct seeding of rice technique, the farmers could help conserve the depleting groundwater level. The traditional methods of rice sowing increased water consumption, while the direct seeding of rice technique reduced water usage by 20 per cent, he said. To benefit from the scheme, the farmers must register on the fasal.haryana.gov.in portal. After physical verification by the village-level committee, the benefit will be credited to the farmer’s bank account, he said.

