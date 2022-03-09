Registration of sale of projects by Chintels developers stopped

Tribune Reporters

Gurugram, March 8

While the inquiry report in the Chintels Paradiso collapse is still awaited, the Gurugram administration has ordered to stop the registration of conveyance sale deed or any other property-related documents for projects relating to the developers of Chintels Paradiso.

The administration has stopped the sale and purchase in seven projects, including one under construction. The projects concerned are Chintels Paradiso Group Housing in Sector 109, Chintels Serenity Group Housing in Sector 109, Chintels Corporate Parks in Sector 114, Shoba City Group Housing in Sector 108, International City Residential plotted colony in Sector 106, 108 and 109, ATS Kocoon Group Housing in Sector 109 and a commercial project in Sector 114, which is under construction.

“Taking into account the incident of collapse of a building at Chintels Paradiso Society, Sector-109 on February 10 this year, prima facie, it has appeared that the developers were at fault and accordingly, an FIR has also been registered against them. In the light of this incident, it is herby directed that you should refrain from registering any documents related to the property for the projects being developed by developers/owners until further notice,” reads an order issued by DC Nishant Kumar Yadav.

“We are cooperating with the authorities and residents in all aspects of the investigation” said a spokesperson of Chintels India.

In addition to barring the sale of flats in any of the societies being developed by the Chintels builders, the local administration has asked the builders to rework rehabilitation proposal by March 11 after the residents rejected their initial offer.

The administration has finalised rent, shifting charges and other details of temporary rehabilitation till the structural audit of the society is being completed. It has also asked the builders to enhance the rate of rent being offered for residents.