Registries on in unauthorised colonies

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 4

A number of unauthorised colonies are coming up in the district as well as other parts of the state despite caution by the authorities.

Sources say the Department of Town and Country Planning has been writing to the tehsildars and other revenue officials to not register sale deeds relating to such colonies, but it only has a partial effect. District Town Planner (DTP) Sumandeep said illegal structures were being demolished and the operation would continue.

DC Ajay Kumar has cautioned that illegal structures would be demolished and FIRs registered against the violators. “It has come to the notice of the DTP office that illegal colonies are being developed in Bohar, Karor, Garhi Bohar, Rohtak city, Bhaiyapur, Myna, Makdauli Khurd and Titoli in the district. The residents are advised to verify the legality of the colony from the DTP office,” he said.

