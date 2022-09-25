Regular paddy procurement from October 1 in Haryana

Chandigarh, September 24
Haryana will start regular procurement of paddy from October 1 that will continue till November 15. All necessary arrangements for the same have been completed.
The government has set a target of procuring around 55 lakh tonne paddy this season.
The state government has decided that Rs 100 per quintal will be charged, instead of 4 per cent market fee on paddy, which is not purchased at MSP. Out of Rs 100, Rs 50 will go to the Mandi Board and the remaining to the Haryana Rural Development Fund as cess.
The government has already announced that the procurement of kharif crops will also start from the same date. Procurement of Paddy and Kharif crops will be done at over 400 mandis across the state.
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department will procure 50 per cent of paddy, 30 per cent will be procured by HAFED, 15 per cent by the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and 5 per cent by the Food Corporation of India.
