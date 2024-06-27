‘Regularise teachers before recruiting permanent staff’

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 26

Members of the Haryana Universities Contractual Teachers’ Association (HUCTA) met Minister for State for Education Seema Trikha and submitted a memorandum of their demands at her residence in Chandigarh late Tuesday evening. Vijay Malik, state president, HUCTA, said the recruitment of permanent assistant professors, associate professors and professors is being conducted in the universities of the state. He demanded that assistant professors working in universities as temporary, contractual, part-time or visiting faculty should be regularised first and then regular recruitment should be done on the remaining posts.

He said it would be comunfair if temporary assistant professors, who had spent up to 15 years working on contract, were ignored at this juncture.

Malik said the posts of assistant professor working on contract have also been included in the number of vacancies for this recruitment.

Instead of regularising them, such assistant professors are shown the door, which is unfortunate, he said.

As per data, a total of 1,443 assistant professors are working in various state universities on contract, including 240 in Kurukshetra University; 75 in the MDU, Rohtak; 185 in the CDLU, Sirsa; 154 in GJU, Hisar; 171 in BPS Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan; 100 in Ch Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani; 156 in Ch Ranbir Singh University, Jind; 80 in DCRUST, Murthal; 65 in Gurugram University, Gurugram; 40 in Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak; 45 in the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad; four in Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat; 10 in Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal; 31 in Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal and 4 other assistant professors. The state government has sought information of employees who have been working on contract for five to seven years for regularisation.

He said the minister assured them that no one’s job would be taken away and that the government was aware of the matter and it would take appropriate action.

