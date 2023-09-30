Rehabilitation plan: ‘Namaste’ for sanitation workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government was implementing the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem, known as ‘Namaste’.

This initiative is specifically aimed at the rehabilitation of sanitation workers. The responsibility for its successful execution has been entrusted to the Public Health Department, which has been designated as the nodal department. While presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of the Namaste scheme here on Thursday, Kaushal said significant strides had been made in eradicating manual scavenging and rehabilitation of identified manual scavengers.