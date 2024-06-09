Relative gets life term for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 8

The court of Additional District And Session Judge Ashwani Kumar sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a visually impaired minor. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.

According to the police, on June 24 in 2020, a woman filed a complaint at the Rajendra Park police station that her 14-year-old visually impaired daughter was raped by a man who thereafter threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the crime. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 506 of the IPC. The police arrested the accused on June 26, 2020.

The accused was found to be a close relative of the victim and was a native of Bihar. After arresting the accused, the Gurugram police investigated the case thoroughly, collected necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented it in the court. On the basis of the evidence and witnesses, Kumar held the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Friday.

“The court has also imposed fines of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 under the POCSO Act and section 506 of the IPC on the convict, respectively,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

