Release more water or we’ll go to court, Atishi warns Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 22

With three days to go for the Lok Sabha poll in Delhi, the ruling AAP government today accused the BJP dispensation in Haryana of “deliberately restricting water supply to the National Capital as part of a conspiracy to malign AAP’s image for political gains.”

Delhi Water Minister Atishi shot off an angry letter to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, accusing his government of playing a “cruel joke” with residents of Delhi by not releasing the Capital’s share of Yamuna waters in peak summer season.

“Our records show that there is a drastic drop in the water levels at the Wazirabad barrage, indicating lower water levels of the Yamuna, which is Delhi’s lifeline. The normal pond level should be maintained at a minimum of 674.50 ft. Our enquiries have revealed that on May 15, water levels were at 671.9 ft, which has reached a critically dangerous level of 670.9 ft,” Atishi said in her letter.

Earlier, at a press conference, Atishi said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was ramping up tanker supplies and extending borewell operation times from 16 hours a day to 22 hours. She said they were also prepared to take legal action, if needed. “If no action is taken on our letter, we will approach the Supreme Court,” she said.

The issue of reduction in the Yamuna levels in Delhi had been brought to the attention of the Irrigation Department of the Haryana Government multiple times by the DJB, the letter said.

The AAP and the Haryana Government have previously faced-off over the release of waters. In 2021, the level at Wazirabad barrage had fallen to 667 ft.

The board has targeted 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) supply as part of the Delhi summer action plan. However, since May 12, the water supply has decreased.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Nayab Singh Saini