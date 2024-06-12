Release pending post-matric scholarships to students: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officers to convene a joint meeting of officers from the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya Department (SEWA) and the Higher Education Department at the earliest in order to release the pending amount of the post-matric scholarship for SC students. Additionally, from this year, the scholarship amount should be disbursed at the time of admission to prevent students from facing financial difficulties in continuing their education. The CM was holding a review meeting here today.

Under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, SC students with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh were eligible to apply. The Chief Minister directed the officers to increase the amount of the Haryana State Shubhra Jyotsna Pension Scheme, which currently provides a monthly pension of Rs 15,000. He said under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, Rs 61,000 out of the Rs 71,000 provided should be disbursed at the time of registration so that the beneficiaries can use this amount for their daughters’ weddings. Saini stated that the Haryana Government had taken the responsibility of caring for elderly individuals over the age of 80 who lived alone for various reasons. To this end, Samarth Vriddh SEWA Ashram Scheme was being established across the state. In the first phase, these ashrams will be opened in Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Sirsa, Sonepat, and Yamunanagar.

Funds for toolkits, bicycles and sewing machines

Taking a significant decision in the interest of workers of the Haryana Building and Other Construction Welfare Board, the Chief Minister directed the officers of the Labour Department to immediately release pending funds for toolkits, bicycle schemes and sewing machines. He also directed the officers to create a new scheme to provide health benefits to construction welfare board workers similar to those of ESI.

Industries, Commerce and Labour Minister Mool Chand Sharma also attended the meeting. He also directed that pending death claims of workers should be immediately processed to provide financial aid to poor families.

Complete preparations by June 30 to prevent floods

The CM also directed officials to complete preparations for flood prevention by June 30. Last year, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts suffered significant flood damage. The CM was presiding over a meeting of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department regarding preparations for flood prevention here today.

