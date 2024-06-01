Relief as slight dip in mercury in state

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 31

Amid the heatwave and scorching heat, the region has experienced a slight relief as the average maximum and minimum temperatures have seen a fall. The average maximum temperature dropped by 0.2°C, though it remains significantly above normal by 5.7°C. The state’s highest maximum temperature was recorded in Sirsa at 48.8°C.

The minimum temperature also fell by 2.7°C, but stayed 2.2°C above the normal average. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the state was 24.4°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects further relief in the coming days. As per experts of the Agricultural Meteorology Department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, there is a possibility of change in weather after May 31. “Due to the partial impact of a Western Disturbance, a change in weather is expected from the night of May 31. This will likely result in partly cloudy sky, winds, and isolated thunderstorms at some places on June 1 and 2, leading to a slight drop in day temperature,” said Dr Madan Khichar.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8°C, Hisar 47.2°C, Karnal 43.5°C, Narnaul 46.3°C, Rohtak 47.3°C, Charkhi Dadri 47.1°C, Faridabad 48.1°C, Gurugram 46.4°C, Hisar 47.8 °C, Jhajjar 47.2°C, Jind 47.2°C, Nuh 48.2°C, Palwal 45.7°C, Panipat 44.6°C, Rewari 46.6°C, Sonepat 46.1°C, and Yamunanagar 44.9°C.

While the recent dip in temperatures provides a bit of respite, doctors advised the residents to stay cautious and hydrated as the state continued to grapple with intense heatwave.

Dr Amandeep Singh, HoD (Medicine) of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, advised people to stay hydrated and remain inside their house during peak hours.

