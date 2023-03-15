 Relief for farmers as Hafed starts procurement of mustard seeds : The Tribune India

Relief for farmers as Hafed starts procurement of mustard seeds

Demand to increase purchase centres

Relief for farmers as Hafed starts procurement of mustard seeds

A market committee official checks moisture during oil seed procurement at the Ladwa grain market in Kurukshetra.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 14

In a relief to the mustard farmers who had been waiting to sell their produce, the Hafed today started the procurement of oil seeds. On Tuesday, the government procurement agency procured about 110 quintal stock at the Ladwa grain market, which was declared as the purchase centre for Kurukshetra.

Meri Fasal Mera Byora

  • Over 5,300 mustard farmers have got their 13,415 acres registered in Ambala and over 4,000 mustard farmers in Kurukshetra have got 9,484 acres registered on ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal
  • The government has declared 92 grain markets as purchase centres across the state for the procurement for rabi marketing season

In the absence of the government purchase and lukewarm demand, the farmers were forced to sell their mustard crop below the MSP this year. While the MSP for the season is Rs 5,450/quintal, the oilseeds were fetching 4,600 to 5,400 a quintal in open market.

In a direction to district managers, issued on Monday, Hafed stated that in order to stabilise the market and in the interest of the farmers, Hafed will start the commercial procurement of mustard seeds conforming to the fair average quality specifications of the government at Rs 5,450/quintal with effect from March 14.

Pawan Garg, a private trader, said: “With the government agency entering the market, an increase of around Rs 200-300 a quintal is being observed in the prices being offered in the open market, but it is unlikely to see any major uptrend in the mustard prices due to lukewarm demand and lower oil prices. The farmers are being offered Rs 4,800 to 5,100 a quintal for black mustard and Rs 5,500 to 5,700 a quintal for yellow mustard.”

Shamsher Singh, Hafeddistrict manager in Kurukshetra, said: “The agency has procured 110 quintal stock as per the government specifications. The agency has started commercial procurement today and it will continue till the start of the procurement under the price support system from March 20.”

The government has declared 92 grain markets as purchase centres across the state for the procurement for rabi marketing season 2023-24. However, the farmer unions have demanded that the number of purchase centres should be increased to facilitate farmers.

BKU (SBS) president Amarjeet Singh said: “Only two grain markets have been declared as purchase centres in Ambala and Kurukshetra, which means the farmers have to burn extra fuel to sell their produce. The government should increase the centres.”

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said: “If the government really wants the farmers to adopt crop diversification and motivate the farmers to increase oilseed areas, it had to facilitate farmers by providing procurement facilities at all grain markets. The government should advance the procurement process in future as a huge quantity was already sold before the procurement agencies enter the market.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

6
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

7
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

8
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

9
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology

Bid to arrest Imran triggers clashes

Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan

Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...


Cities

View All

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Police issue route plan for conclave

View-cutters with national flag colour scheme upset residents

Y-20 delegates arrive at GNDU

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected