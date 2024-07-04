Relief for Gurugram residents, work for civic body

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, July 3

It was a pleasant evening in Gurugram city on Wednesday with light to moderate rainfall, which brought respite from the hot and humid weather conditions that had gripped the city over the last couple of days. Though the clouds had been hovering in the sky since Tuesday, it led to a lot of humidity during the day.

The maximum temperature touched 36.2 degrees Celsius in the day, which reduced to 27 degrees Celsius at 6.30 pm in the evening. The minimum temperature recorded on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was 29.5 degrees Celsius.

14 senior officials on duty Gurugram administration has constituted a team of 14 senior officials to deal with waterlogging and monitor drainage arrangements at 112 critical locations.

DM Nishant Kumar Yadav has instructed officers to visit the areas with a past history of waterlogging. Ensure the pump sets are in working condition, there are employees to run them and sufficient fuel is available, he said.

Dr Manjeet Singh, a scientist at the Metrological Department’s centre at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Shikohpur said that 14 mm rain had been recorded. Meanwhile, 32.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Gurugram centre.

The Metrological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the next couple of days. However, there is no warning for heavy rain in the Gurugram district in the next 24 hours. There were reports of waterlogging in some low lying areas of the city which was cleared in most of the areas. The workers of the sanitation wing of the MC Gurugram were seen draining out water from roads and streets.

A spokesman of the MCG stated employees of the civic body drained out water with pumps and machinery at all waterlogged places in the city. At some places, policemen were seen in ‘chappals’ and also barefoot managing the traffic on these locations.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram