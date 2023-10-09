Relief for Yamunanagar plywood industry

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 8

In a major relief to plywood industry of Yamunanagar district, which is reeling under financial crisis after the outbreak of Covid epidemic, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that the market fee on wood used by the industry will be reduced from 2 per cent to 1 per cent.

The decision is expected to yield an annual profit of over Rs 8 crore for the plywood factory operators of the district. The plywood industry of Yamunanagar district uses mostly poplar and eucalyptus wood to produce plywood.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while addressing the ‘Jan-Samvaad’ programme at Dussehra ground in Yamunanagar today.

During the programme, he revealed plans to conduct a survey of old colonies in the state with a goal to legalise these colonies within the next 4-5 months. He said a physical survey would be carried out for families grappling with high electricity bills due to their business activities. He announced that all BPL cardholders would now receive two liters of mustard oil per month and also removing the previous Rs 12,000/year electricity bill threshold for BPL families.

During the programme, the CM highlighted the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with 148,715 cards issued in the Yamunanagar Assembly constituency.

“Of these, 17,383 people have received treatment at a cost of Rs 44.78 crore, with no financial burden on the beneficiaries,” said Chief Minister.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced approvals for the construction of 15 roads in the Yamunanagar Assembly constituency, with work already underway on eight roads and tenders to be issued for the remaining seven soon.

