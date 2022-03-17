Relief in 1,327 cases of atrocities against SCs pending in Haryana, says panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

There are 1,327 cases of atrocities under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Haryana where no compensation has been paid. The FIRs in these cases were registered between April 14, 2016, and August 31, 2021. Not just these, the compensation is awaited even in 196 cases, which were registered from June 2010 to April 13, 2014.

The data comes to light in the report of the Committee on the Welfare of SCs, STs and BCs, which was tabled today.

From April 14, 2016, to August 31, 2021, 5,807 cases under the SC/ST Act were registered. Of them, compensation has been fully paid in 2,397 cases. There are 997 cases where full relief is yet to be paid while in 330 cases, partial payment is done and the rest of the amount is pending.

The rest of the cases are not entitled to compensation as either accused got acquitted or compromise took place.

District-wise, a maximum of 241 cases of full payment are pending in Hisar, followed by Faridabad with 162 cases of full relief and 22 of partial payments are pending. A total of 136 cases of full compensation are pending in Bhiwani.

From June 2010 to April 13, 2016, 2,223 cases were registered under the SC/ST Act while in 811 cases, full relief has been paid. There are 130 cases of full relief and 66 cases where partial payment has to be done are pending.

Officials said the old cases were pending due to not providing of FIRs, challans, and decisions by the police headquarters. The committee took a serious view over it and said there was a shortage of District Welfare Officers, which was delaying the disbursal of compensation. —