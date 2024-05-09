Rohtak: Religious heads roped in to prevent child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 8

Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on May 10, is considered an auspicious day. Hence, a large number of weddings take place on this day, and there is also a possibility of child marriages.

The team holds an awareness programme in Rohtak.

Data on complaints In 2022-23, 15 complaints of child marriages were received in Rohtak district.

Marriages were postponed in 12 cases, while police action was taken in three cases.

In the year 2023-24, seven complaints of child marriages were received in the district.

Six of the said marriages were postponed, while information was found incorrect in one case.

In January this year, two complaints were received. Both marriages were postponed.

In view of this, Rohtak Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Singh has instructed the departments concerned to keep a vigil to ensure that no child marriage take place in the district.

An awareness campaign on child marriages is also being run in the district in collaboration with the Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer, District Child Welfare Unit and all District Project Officers.

District Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Karminder Kaur said she met the heads of several religious places in the district and appealed to them to support the campaign against child marriages. “We visited the Mata Mandir located at Mata Darwaza, Gurudwara Tikana Sahib, Lal Masjid, Noorani Masjid, Sat Jinda Kalyana Ashram and a mosque located at Kalanaur town,” she said, adding that pamphlets related to the Child Marriage Prohibition Act were also given to priests and other religious heads.

“We also cautioned some banquet hall operators and printing press owners. Women are being made aware at anganwadi centres. An awareness campaign is also being run in schools,” said Karminder.

A girl below 18 years of age and a boy below 21 years of age are considered minors and marriage of minors is a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

