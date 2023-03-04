 Remove encroachers in Yamunanagar school: Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Remove encroachers in Yamunanagar school: Supreme Court

Says educational institutions can't be without playgrounds

Remove encroachers in Yamunanagar school: Supreme Court

Stating that there can’t be a school without a playground, the Supreme Court today ordered the removal of encroachment from the premises of a school in Yamunanagar district. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 3

Stating that there can’t be a school without a playground, the Supreme Court today ordered the removal of encroachment from the premises of a school in Yamunanagar district.

A Bench, led by Justice MR Shah, reversed a 2016 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to legalise the unauthorised occupation of a school land on the payment of market price by the encroachers, terming it “a very serious error”.

“There is no playground at all. The school is surrounded by the unauthorised construction made by the original writ petitioners. Therefore, the unauthorised occupation and possession of the land, which is reserved for the school and the playground, cannot be directed to be legalised. There cannot be any school without a playground. Even the students, who study in such a school are entitled to a good environment,” said the Bench, which also included Justice BV Nagarathna.

Holding that the land in question comprising Khasra numbers 61/2 and 62, belonged to the gram panchayat and the school, the Bench gave 12 months to Satpal and other villagers to vacate it, failing which the appropriate authority has been directed to remove their unauthorised and illegal occupation/possession.

“According to the latest demarcation, it cannot be disputed that the original writ petitioners (seven villagers) are in illegal occupation of the Bhagwan Pur gram panchayat land in Yamunanagar to the extent of 5 kanal and 4 marla of the 11 kanal and 15 marla reserved for the school,” it said.

A demarcation was carried out at the behest of the sarpanch with regard to Khasra numbers 61/2 and 62 showed unauthorised possession by seven villagers.

Eviction proceedings were initiated on March 25, 2009, under Section 7(2) of the Punjab Village Common Land (Regulation) Act and the Assistant Collector concerned passed the ejectment order on August 30, 2011, against the encroachers, who finally moved the HC.

The HC accepted their proposal to pay for the encroached land and give the school a land adjoining to its campus and directed the encroachment to be legalised on payment and appropriate vacant land be given to the school. However, the SC quashed the order.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

3
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

4
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

5
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

6
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

7
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

8
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

9
Nation

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

10
Trending

How did Nithyananda's 'nation' Kailasa, a fictional country, reach UN? Clarifies 'persecuted by India' remark, blames anti-Hindus

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Russia wants India, China to have friendly ties: Sergey Lavrov

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Beijing: Resolve all issues, not just LAC

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Quad members to sharpen focus on tackling terror

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval

Old Pension Scheme from April 1, Himachal Cabinet gives approval


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

Chandigarh Administration to allot 95 liquor vends on March 15, bidding from March 6

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

8 hurt in stampede triggered by blaze at Delhi’s Sultanpuri slum

Meritorious students, schools felicitated

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Civic body employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant