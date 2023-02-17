Remove garbage piles along Ambala roads

MUCK and garbage piled up along the road leading from Vikas Vihar, Prem Nagar towards the Civil Hospital has become a cause of inconvenience to residents. As a result, one of the busiest roads in the city has become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes. It is not a pleasant site for visitors, travelling from different cities. The authorities concerned must address the issue and do the needful. GIAN P KANSAL, AMBALA

Plug illegal cuts on highways

Anumber of illegal cuts have been made on the main highways here as per people’s convenience, which often turn out to be fatal. To reduce road fatalities and make highways safe for commuters, such illegal cuts must be closed. The local authorities must ensure that necessary steps are taken at the earliest. RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

No end to stray dog menace in Jind

Stray dog menace has become a nuisance for residents of Jind. A recent incident, where a pack of stray dogs mauled a calf here, reveals the gravity of the situation. On an average, six to seven cases of dog bite, especially among children, are daily recorded. The residents have been urging the district administration to take effective measures against the problem, but in vain.

Rajkumar Goyal, Jind

