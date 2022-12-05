Panchkula MC recently snapped connections of five broadband service providers and three mobile towers in the city after they failed to clear the pending dues. The civic body should also take a cue from the Chandigarh administration that has asked broadband service providers to remove overhead cables and lay these underground. If the MC take these steps then the landscape of the city will improve.

Vinayak, Panchkula

Gita Dwar Defaced

The Gita Dawar, the entry point to Kurukshetra, has been defaced by posters. These posters conceal the decorations that were done on the occasion of the International Gita Mahotsav. The authorities should take action against the offenders.

Raman, Kurukshetra

Check environment pollution

THE local administration and civic body has failed to check the activities affecting the environment in the NIT area. Garbage and scrap burning, emission of smoke from industrial units and lack of cleanliness at public places are cause for concern in Nangla Enclave, Parvatiya Colony, Dabua Colony, Air Force road, Jawahar Nagar, Mujesar and Saroorpur village. The authorities concerned should take appropriate steps to provide safe and healthy environment to the local residents. Sandeep Sidharth, Faridabad

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

#Panchkula