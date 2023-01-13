Remove Sandeep Singh from council of ministers, demands Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

Former Chief Minister (CM) and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today called for Sandeep Singh’s ouster from the council of ministers over sexual abuse allegations and questioned the winding up of the Justice LN Mittal Commission of Inquiry.

Presently, Sandeep Singh is the Minister of State for Printing and Stationary in the Khattar government.

Govt defending Minister There is no morality in government. I am not saying he is guilty or innocent. An Additional Advocate General of the state government is defending Sandeep Singh. —Bhupinder Hooda, Ex-CM

To a question on Sandeep Singh, Hooda said, “There is no morality in the state government. I am not saying whether he is guilty or innocent. Why the Haryana Police SIT has been formed? An Additional Advocate General of the Haryana Government is defending Sandeep Singh. This reflects government is supporting him. On moral grounds, Sandeep Singh should resign.”

He said during his government, OP Jain and Gopal Kanda had resigned after allegations surfaced against them. “The government here gives a slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. There should be a fair inquiry. Either CBI or high court should look into it,” he said.

“By forming SITs, the government suppresses the truth. If Sandeep Singh is not resigning, the CM must remove him,” he added.

Hooda questioned the winding up of the Justice LN Mittal Commission of Inquiry, formed to investigate the DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi’s murder case. “The report didn’t come. A driver is accused of the murder. But who is behind him?” he asked.

On Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, Hooda said, “There was tremendous participation of people in both phases, lakhs of people joined the yatra everywhere.”

Hooda said during the yatra, people raised the issue of Parivar Pehchan Patra. “People have named it Permanent ‘Pareshani Patra’ because it is being used by the government to cut the ration cards of 10 lakh families,” he said.

